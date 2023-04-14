“Marico is likely to see muted sales growth of 1.7% in Q4 mainly due to expected 2% dip in India business & 14.9% growth in international business. The decline in sales growth in mainly due to sharp price cuts taken in Parachute & Saffola edible oil categories in last one year. Parachute oil would see mid-single digit volume growth & Saffola edible oil is likely to see volume de-growth due to high base. We estimate operating profit growth of 10.7% to ₹383 crore. Operating margin is expected to expand by 142 bps to 17.4%. We estimate net profit growth of 8.1% to ₹277.6 crore," said the report.