With a market valuation of ₹1,031.08 Cr, BCL Industries is a small-cap company that works in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market. The corporation is involved in enterprises including the distillery ethanol industry, real estate, rice sheller, and oil seed crushing. At its meeting held on March 4, 2023, the Board of BCL Industries authorised the preferential allotment of 54,66,334 fully convertible warrants with a nominal value of ₹10/- each, at an issue price of ₹360/- per warrant, following receipt of subscription funds equal to 25% of the issue price from the allottees.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “The above warrants entitle the allottee to apply for and be allotted equal number of equity shares for each warrant held by them on payment of balance 75% of the issue price within 18 months from the date of issue of these warrants."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹535.70 Cr, down by 5.50% YoY from ₹566.60 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. The company said its net expenses reached ₹493.60 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022, down by 6.90% YoY from ₹530.30 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021.

BCL Industries said its EBITDA stood at ₹42.10 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 16.0% YoY from ₹36.30 Cr recorded in the same quarter of FY22, whereas EBITDA margins climbs from 6.41% in Q3FY22 to 7.86% in Q3FY23, up by 145 bps. The company said its net profit stood at ₹22.80 Cr in Q3FY23, down by 5.40% YoY from ₹24.10 Cr in Q3FY22. The EPS of BCL Industries reached ₹9.69 in Q3FY23, down by 3.10% YoY from ₹10.00 in Q3FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Bcl Industries closed on the NSE at ₹427 apiece level, up by 3.04% from the previous close of ₹414.40. The stock has risen by 5.55% over the past year, and it has appreciated by 31.75% YTD in 2023. The stock has climbed 19.94% over the past six months and 7.42% over the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹530.00 on (23-Mar-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹278.65 on (15-Nov-2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 61.36% and a public shareholding of 38.63%. From 0.06% in Q2FY23 to 0.00% in the quarter ending in Dec 2022, FII/FPI holdings have plummeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test