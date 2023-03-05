FMCG stock approves 54.66 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of ₹3602 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,031.08 Cr, BCL Industries is a small-cap company that works in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market.
With a market valuation of ₹1,031.08 Cr, BCL Industries is a small-cap company that works in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market. The corporation is involved in enterprises including the distillery ethanol industry, real estate, rice sheller, and oil seed crushing. At its meeting held on March 4, 2023, the Board of BCL Industries authorised the preferential allotment of 54,66,334 fully convertible warrants with a nominal value of ₹10/- each, at an issue price of ₹360/- per warrant, following receipt of subscription funds equal to 25% of the issue price from the allottees.
