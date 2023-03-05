FMCG stock approves 54.66 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of 360

On Friday, the shares of Bcl Industries closed on the NSE at ₹427 apiece level, up by 3.04% from the previous close of ₹414.40. The stock has risen by 5.55% over the past year, and it has appreciated by 31.75% YTD in 2023. The stock has climbed 19.94% over the past six months and 7.42% over the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹530.00 on (23-Mar-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹278.65 on (15-Nov-2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 61.36% and a public shareholding of 38.63%. From 0.06% in Q2FY23 to 0.00% in the quarter ending in Dec 2022, FII/FPI holdings have plummeted.