FMCG stock at the fresh 52-week-high level fixes record date for 250% dividend

The Board of Directors of the company had recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share or 250% at a face value of Rs. 2 per share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. For the purpose of the same the record date has been announced by the Board to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for dividend payment. As per the data available on BSE, 23 September 2022 has been set as the ex-date for dividend purposes, hence potential investors are suggested to buy the stock prior to the ex-date owing to the T+2 trading settlement.