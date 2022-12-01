FMCG stock trades at record high level. Brokerages see further rally1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:02 AM IST
- The brokerage house believes the JV fits in nicely with Britannia’s growth plans
Shares of Britannia Industries have been hovering around its record high level of ₹4,386 apiece that it recently hit on the BSE. The company has entered into a Joint Venture with Bel SA of France and Britannia Dairy Private Limited (BDPL) to undertake the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, trading and selling of cheese products in India and certain other countries.