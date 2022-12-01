FMCG stock trades at record high level. Brokerages see further rally

The brokerage house believes the JV fits in nicely with Britannia’s growth plans. While the company dominates biscuits, its presence in cheese has been sub-scale (via outsourcing). This deal with a 20-year lock-in allows Britannia to replicate its biscuits' template to dominate mid and premium cheese in India—and some more markets, it added while retaining its ‘BUY’ rating on the FMCG stock with a target price of ₹5,090 apiece.

