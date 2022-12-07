FMCG stock declares buyback proposal of ₹115 apiece, shares jump over 3%2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:05 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹100.73 Cr, Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the FMCG industry. The maximum buyback amount of Rs. 8.00 Cr at a maximum buyback price of Rs. 115 per share has been declared today by the company's board of directors. As of today's closing price, the share buyback price reflects a 22% premium.