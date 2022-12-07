FMCG stock declares buyback proposal of 115 apiece, shares jump over 3%

The Board of Directors of Freshtrop Fruits has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Buy-back of the Company's fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10 (Rupee Ten Only) each (the "Equity Shares"), from the members of the Company (except promoters, promoter group and persons in control of the Company) at a price not exceeding Rs.115/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifteen Only) per Equity Share ("Maximum Buyback Price"), and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.8.00 crores (Rupees Eight Crore only) ("Maximum Buyback Size"), which is less than 10% of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company as on March 31, 2022, from the open market through Stock Exchange mechanism, in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder ("Buyback"). The Maximum Buyback Size does not include transaction costs, namely applicable taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, goods and service tax, stamp duty, filing fees, advisors' fees, brokerage, public announcement expenses, expenses and other incidental and related expenses ("Transaction Costs"). The Maximum Buyback Size represents 9.89 % of the aggregate of the Company's paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the audited financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022 (being the latest available audited financial statements of the Company)."