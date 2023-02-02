While announcing its earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd said that its board also approved and declared an interim dividend of 80 rupees per equity share.

“we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of Rs. 80 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before February 28, 2023. As informed earlier in our letter dated January 9, 2023, record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 8, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company reported a drop in its quarterly profit, hit by higher cost of commodities. It said that its net profit was ₹207 crores, down 2% vs year ago largely behind commodity cost inflation. Compared to the corresponding pre-covid quarter three years ago, company sales are up 32% and PAT is up 53%.

"In a challenging cost and operating environment, the Company continued to make sequential progress in the quarter and delivered sales of ₹1,137 crore, up 4% vs year ago behind its trusted product portfolio and superior retail execution," it said.

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. said, “Despite external headwinds and macro-economic environment, we delivered a resilient performance as this quarter recorded sequential progress across topline and bottom line, enabled by the strength of our brands and executional excellence. This has been possible behind our integrated growth strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We believe that these are the right strategies for us to navigate the nearterm challenges and drive a balanced growth."

With a market valuation of ₹44,806 crore on the BSE, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd is a large-cap corporation that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The FMCG stock is down more than 6% in a year's period.