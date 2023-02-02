FMCG stock declares ₹80 interim dividend, record date next week
- Record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 8, 2023, said the company
While announcing its earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd said that its board also approved and declared an interim dividend of 80 rupees per equity share.
