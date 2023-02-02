FMCG stock declares 80 interim dividend, record date next week

“we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of Rs. 80 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before February 28, 2023. As informed earlier in our letter dated January 9, 2023, record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 8, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.