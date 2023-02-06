FMCG stock to pay second interim dividend at 400%, record date next week
- The FMCG company said that record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Second Interim Dividend is 13th February
Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd's board also approved the declaration of the payment of the second interim dividend of ₹4 per share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23 while announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022.
