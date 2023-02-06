Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FMCG stock to pay second interim dividend at 400%, record date next week
Back

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd's board also approved the declaration of the payment of the second interim dividend of 4 per share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23 while announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022.

“we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has declared payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Second Interim Dividend is Monday, 13th February, 2023," the FMCG company informed in an exchange filing last week.

For Q3 FY23, the company reported an over 6% increase in its consolidated net profit at 233 crore as compared to 219.5 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose slightly to 982.7 crore as against 971 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its domestic business grew by 1% during the quarter under review.

"During the quarter Gross margins at 65.9% contracted by 150 basis points due to inflationary pressure and a favourable portfolio mix last year. EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at 294 crore declined by 14% over the previous year due to the inclusion of new subsidiary costs, and strategic outlay on distribution expansion in rural, digital and modern trade channels.. During the quarter, demand patterns for the FMCG sector remained "sluggish", with rural markets experiencing continued demand pressure," Emami said in its earning statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Emami owns brands such as Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King. The shares of the company have declined 14% in a year's period.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout