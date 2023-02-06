FMCG stock to pay second interim dividend at 400%, record date next week

“we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has declared payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Second Interim Dividend is Monday, 13th February, 2023," the FMCG company informed in an exchange filing last week.