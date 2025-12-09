FMCG stock GRM Overseas declares bonus shares move, increase in authorised capital — Details here

Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, disclosed that the company's board of directors has approved an issue of bonus shares to the shareholders, and the approval to increase the authorised share capital, according to an exchange filing.

However, the BSE filing did not give any other details related to the bonus issue of the shares or further details about the upcoming corporate action.

GRM Overseas's board on Tuesday also approved increasing the authorised share capital of the company and consequent alteration in Clause V of the memorandum of association, through an ordinary resolution.

The company also appointed Sumit Mittal as the Non-Executive Independent Director of GRM Overseas through a special resolution on 9 December 2025.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock, GRM Overseas, operates its business milling, processing and marketing branded or non-branded basmati rice in the Indian domestic market or in foreign markets.

According to the BSE data, the company is owned 68.19% by the promoter group (4,18,33,984 equity shares), and the remaining 31.81% (1,95,18,016 equity shares) shareholding is owned by the public.

GRM Overseas share price trend GRM Overseas share price closed flat at ₹464.20 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹464.20 at the previous market close. The company announced the bonus issue and increase in authorised capital after the market operating hours on 9 December 2025.

GRM Overseas stock has given market investors more than 4% returns on their investment since the company was listed in 2022. Over the last one-year period, the company's stock has jumped more than 110% on the Indian stock market.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the GRM Overseas shares have gained 132.64% in 2025, and are up 8.41% in the last one-month period. However, the company's stock was trading 1.42% lower in the last five market sessions.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹502.95 on 20 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹175.95 on 13 January 2025, according to the BSE data. GRM Overseas' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹2,847.96 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

