FMCG stock GRM Overseas jumps 18% after promoter stake buy news. Experts see more upside
Stock market today: The company is working on its Capex and in Modi 3.0, manufacturing and agric commodity stocks are expected to work in favour of long-term investors, say experts
Stock market today: GRM Overseas shares have been on an uptrend since early morning deals. Today, the FMCG stock opened upside at ₹150 apiece on MSE and touched an intraday high of ₹175 per share, recording an intraday rise of more than 18 percent on Thursday. The agro-product company was in the news today as the company's promoter, Atul Garg, demonstrated his confidence in the company's future by buying an additional 0.12 percent of the company's shares. As per the exchange filing by GRM Foods Ltd, Atul Garg purchased 73,000 GRM Overseas shares on Monday this week, increasing his net stake in the company to 72.28 percent.
