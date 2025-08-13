FMCG stock GRM Overseas jumps 4% after bonus shares move. Do you own?

GRM Overseas share price jumped over 4% on Wednesday led by strong buying interest. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 4.53% to ₹382.45 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in GRM Overseas shares came after the company announced the date of its board meeting to consider the issue of bonus shares.

The FMCG company said that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 20 August, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to pre requisite approvals.

GRM Overseas shares had earlier undergone a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 on November 11, 2025.

GRM Overseas Q1 Results 2025 GRM Overseas reported a net profit of ₹19.1 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 6.11% from ₹18 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 fell 10.9% to ₹334.4 crore from ₹375.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter increased 10.4% to ₹31.6 crore from ₹28.6 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 190 basis points (bps) to 9.5% from 7.6%, YoY.

“We have reported a positive performance in terms of margins and profitability, despite facing some short-term hiccups in the topline with respect to global geopolitical issues. We remain focussed on expanding our product portfolio, supported by strengthening our brand visibility and deepening distribution network,” said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas.

GRM Overseas Share Price GRM Overseas share price has remained flat over the past month but has rallied 29% in the last three months. The small-cap stock has surged 58% in six months and advanced 90% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past year, the stock has gained 61%, while delivering a 120% return over two years.

The FMCG stock has generated multibagger returns of 1,460% over five years and an exceptional 9,000% over the past decade.

At 12:00 PM, GRM Overseas share price was trading 3.39% higher at ₹378.25 apiece on the BSE.