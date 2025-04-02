FMCG stock GRM Overseas jumps from today’s low after launch of new ad starring Salman Khan

FMCG company GRM Overseas share price jumped over 2.5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session to ₹283.5 from today's low of ₹276.5 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The FMCG stock gained after announced the launch of its latest ad campaign #RishtaMubarak to promote its premium Basmati rice brand, 10X Zarda King, starring Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs sees 31% upside in Reliance shares amid promising growth outlook

GRM Overseas latest campaign details “The campaign features the brand’s new face, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, whose unmatched charisma and deep-rooted connect with Indian audiences are set to elevate the brand’s recognition, positioning 10X Zarda King as the undisputed choice for all authentic biryani preparations,” the FMCG company said in a release dated April 2.

The company further said that the #RishtaMubarak campaign celebrates the pivotal role that food plays in fostering bonds between people. The campaign beautifully illustrates how a dish, particularly an aromatic Zarda or Biryani, unites individuals in moments of love, joy, and tradition.

"Salman Khan represents much more than his cinematic success; he embodies a sense of familiarity, trust, and strong relationships – principles that resonate with the essence of Zarda King. His presence will undoubtedly strengthen our brand’s identity and help us deepen our connection with families who cherish traditions, celebrations, and great food. With Salman Khan endorsing the brand, we are confident that Zarda King will continue to be the first choice for chefs, home cooks, and food lovers across India," Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas, said.,l0

GRM Overseas shares have given multibagger returns by soaring over 112.52 per cent in past one year. However, the stock has descended nearly 37.15 per cent since its listing in September 2022.