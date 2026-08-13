FMCG stock shows resilience against Dalal Street bears

FMCG stock GRM Overseas traded in the green despite weak sentiment on Dalal Street. GRM Overseas share price gained as much as 0.33% on NSE in Thursday's trading session.

The FMCG stock opened at ₹92.85 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹91.38 on Wednesday.

GRM Overseas Q1 results 2026 The company reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY27, with total revenue rising 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹427 crore.

EBITDA stood at ₹36 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 13.9% YoY growth. Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) surged 12.1% year-on-year to ₹21 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's international business reported a healthy 7% YoY growth during the quarter despite prevailing geopolitical challenges, underscoring the resilience of its business model and market presence.

Domestic business delivered a strong performance during the quarter, led by the branded segment, which grew 25% YoY to ₹116 crores, while the unbranded segment recorded growth of over 2x.

“We are pleased to begin FY27 on a positive note, delivering 27.7% YoY growth in Total Revenue during Q1FY27. EBITDA grew by 13.9% YoY and PAT increased by 12.1% YoY, supported by the higher scale of operations," Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas.

Company outlook On the company's growth outlook, Garg further said, "As we progress through FY27, our priorities remain clear on strengthening the 10X brand in India, expanding our branded presence internationally and leveraging our established sourcing, processing and distribution capabilities to drive sustainable growth. While the operating environment continues to remain dynamic, we believe our diversified presence across domestic and international markets, supported by a disciplined approach to execution, provides us with a strong base to pursue our long-term growth objectives.”

GRM Overseas share price trend The share price trend of GRM Overseas has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The FMCG stock has gained 1.88% in a week, however, has slipped 3.11% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has fallen 43% on year-to-date (YTD) and 26% in a year. Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 60% returns in three years.