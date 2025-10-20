FMCG stock GRM Overseas that has surged 100% in YTD edges higher after this business update

GRM Overseas share price rose over 2% on Monday's session following the company's agreement with Seven Star Company Limited, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the distribution of its flagship basmati rice brand "10X" throughout the Saudi Arabian market.

Seven Star Company Limited will use its extensive distribution and retail network throughout the region to distribute GRM's "10X" basmati rice in a variety of pack sizes as part of this strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a major advancement in GRM's continuous attempts to increase its market share globally, especially in the Middle East.

“We are delighted to partner with Seven Star Company Limited to expand our brand ‘10X’ in Saudi Arabia. Their strong market presence and distribution capabilities will help us reach a wider consumer base and further strengthen our global footprint. This collaboration aligns with our vision to make GRM’s premium products available across key global markets,” said Atul Garg, Chairman & Managing Director, GRM Overseas Ltd.

