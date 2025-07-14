FMCG stock HUL declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has scheduled its board meeting on July 31, 2025, to announce financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY26), according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges.

The company stated, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 31st July 2025, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Auditors.” HUL further confirmed that the financial results will be disclosed to the stock exchanges upon conclusion of the board meeting and subsequently published in the press, as mandated under SEBI's Listing Regulations.

Q4FY25 Performance Snapshot HUL’s earnings for the March quarter (Q4FY25) showed signs of strain, with consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders falling 3.7 percent year-on-year to ₹2,464 crore, from ₹2,558 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit fell 17.4 percent.

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹15,979 crore, marking a modest 3.5 percent growth compared to ₹15,441 crore in Q4FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue remained flat.

HUL's EBITDA rose slightly to ₹3,466 crore from ₹3,435 crore last year, although EBITDA margins contracted by 30 basis points to 23.1 percent. The company attributed the margin pressure to adverse product mix and operational challenges.

Despite the subdued quarterly performance, the board proposed a final dividend of ₹24 per share, adding to the interim dividend of ₹19 per share and a special dividend of ₹10 per share already paid in November 2024.

Commenting on the annual performance, Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said: “In FY25, our turnover surpassed ₹60,000 crore with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2% and an EPS growth of 5%. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digits, it was partially offset by a negative mix. Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve in FY26.”

HUL Stock Price Performance Shares of HUL were trading at ₹2,520.10 ahead of the earnings announcement, which is still 17 percent below its 52-week high of ₹3,034.50, touched in September 2024. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹2,136 in March 2025.

Over the past 12 months, the FMCG stock has largely remained range-bound, declining 3.5 percent. However, the stock has shown signs of recovery recently, gaining almost 10 percent in July so far, following a 2.3 percent fall in June. The scrip had risen for three consecutive months before that — 0.3 percent in May, 3.7 percent in April, and 3 percent in March. It had lost 11.3 percent in February after a solid 6 percent gain in January.

