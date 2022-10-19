FMCG stock declares ₹120 second interim dividend. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:36 AM IST
While announcing its third quarter earnings, Nestle India said that its board has also recommended a second interim dividend of ₹120 per share and also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of Nestle India rose more than a per cent to ₹19,611 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals.