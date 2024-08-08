FMCG stock on cusp of breakout. Experts see 40% upside in short term despite 55% rally in two months

  • Experts believe that FMCG stock may give a fresh breakout at 228 to 230 apiece range

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Aug 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market news: If the GMCG stock breaks out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>230, then experts say the scrip can touch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>280 apiece in the near term.
Stock market news: If the GMCG stock breaks out at ₹230, then experts say the scrip can touch ₹280 apiece in the near term.(Photo: Pixabay)

Breakout stock: Despite volatility in the Indian stock market, GRM Overseas shares are under the watch list of market experts. According to stock market experts, FMCG stocks are expected to pick up momentum after the RBI MPC meeting, and GRM Overseas shares can be a good stock to buy today. They said that the FMCG stock is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at 228 to 230 apiece level, and on breathing above this mark on a decisive basis, it may touch 280 and 320 per share mark in the short and medium term. A short-term investor can expect around 40 per cent upside in this FMCG stock, around 205. The FMCG stock has rallied to 205 apiece mark during Thursday's session on the NSE after its recent low of 130 on 4th June 2024.

Triggers for GRM Overseas shares

Saurabh Jain, Vice President of Research at SMC Global Securities, said, "The RBI has kept the GDP growth rate for the financial year 2024-25 unchanged at 7.20 per cent despite various challenges from the global economy. This augurs well for the national economy. So, liquidity flow is expected to continue in the markets." he said that RBI's guidance for FY25 augurs well for the FMCG segment.

"As the Indian stock market is trading at higher valuations, FMCG stocks with high growth potential can be a good value pick for those planning to rejig their portfolios," said an SMC expert.

Expecting a sharp upside in GRM Overseas share price, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “GRM OVerseas witnessed a sharp upside rally after giving a fresh breakout at 150. The stock is on the cusp of giving another breakout at 228 to 230 apiece level as it has retraced twice after trying to breach above this breakout level. On breaching above this resistance, GRM OVerseas shares may touch 280 in the near term, whereas, in the medium term, we can expect the stock to touch the 320 per share target.”

GRM Overseas news

GRM Overseas, a renowned Indian exporter of basmati rice and a key player in the FMCG sector, announces a strategic partnership with Solaris Invest in Morocco. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in GRM's global expansion efforts as it introduces its flagship basmati rice brand 'Tanoush' to Moroccan consumers via Solaris Invest's wide-reaching distribution network.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 01:39 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsFMCG stock on cusp of breakout. Experts see 40% upside in short term despite 55% rally in two months

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.95
01:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-2.9 (-1.88%)

Bharat Electronics

300.70
01:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
0.45 (0.15%)

Tata Power

421.50
01:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-8.75 (-2.03%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.55
01:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.4 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Route Mobile

1,618.00
01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
116.05 (7.73%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

275.25
01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
18.4 (7.16%)

Kfin Technologies

895.75
01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
52.05 (6.17%)

Honasa Consumer

484.05
01:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
28.1 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue