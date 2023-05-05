FMCG stock Q4 PAT down 94% YoY, Board declares 750% dividend, Radhakishan Damani sold entire stake in Q4

FMCG stock Q4 PAT down 94% YoY, Board declares 750% dividend, Radhakishan Damani sold entire stake in Q42 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Large-cap corporation United Breweries operates in the FMCG industry. Kingfisher Premium Lager, the company's most well-known beer, is presently sold in 69 countries and dominates the international market for Indian beers.
Large-cap corporation United Breweries operates in the FMCG industry. Kingfisher Premium Lager, the company's most well-known beer, is presently sold in 69 countries and dominates the international market for Indian beers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×