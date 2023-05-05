FMCG stock Q4 PAT down 94% YoY, Board declares 750% dividend, Radhakishan Damani sold entire stake in Q4

Large-cap corporation United Breweries operates in the FMCG industry. Kingfisher Premium Lager, the company's most well-known beer, is presently sold in 69 countries and dominates the international market for Indian beers.

“The Board in the said meeting has also recommended a dividend of Rs.7.50 per equity share of Re.1 each (750%) to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the same by the members at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023," said United Breweries in a stock exchange filing.

United Breweries Ltd, a manufacturer of beer, announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit fell by 93.97%, to ₹9.87 crore, in the March 2023 quarter as compared to ₹163.78 PAT in the same period last year. During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations grew 11.35 percent to ₹4,081.01 crore. It was ₹3,664.71 crore at the same period in FY22.

The company's overall expenses were ₹4,079.32 crore in Q4FY23, up 17.93% from ₹3,458.98 crore in Q4FY22 while its total income was ₹4,092.80 crore, up 11.28% in the March quarter. UBL's net profit dropped by 15.97% to ₹308.10 crore for the fiscal year that ended in March 2023. In FY22, it was Rs. 366.68 crore. However, its revenue from operations as a whole in FY23 increased 26.87% to ₹16,651.09 crore from ₹13,123.92 crore the previous year.

The company said YTD Volume growth of 31% was driven by Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & West Bengal. Volume growth of 3% in the quarter, primarily driven by Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan. The premium sector, which is led by Heineken®, Kingfisher Ultra, and Kingfisher Ultra Max, outperformed the overall portfolio in terms of growth during the quarter, growing by 19% in Q4FY23 with a significant 58% increase overall YTD.

YTD Capex spend was Rs.156 Cr. With volume growth expected to continue, Capex investments are needed to meet future growth, said United Breweries.

“Gross margin during the quarter was lower as compared to PY due to continued inflationary pressures on our cost base, particularly on prices of barley and packaging materials. Price increases have been taken across multiple states with continued commitment in driving further revenue management initiatives," said United Breweries in a statement.

“Inflationary pressure on our cost base is expected to continue in the near term. The Company will seek appropriate action to further mitigate the impact. UBL continues to remain optimistic on the long-term growth potential of the industry, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization," said United Breweries.

The shares of United Breweries were last seen trading on the BSE at ₹1400 apiece level down by 2.10% from the previous close of ₹1430.00. During Q4FY23, ace investor Radhakishan Damani sold his entire stake of 1.2% or 3,136,536 shares in United Breweries worth ₹437.8 Cr.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

