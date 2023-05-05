FMCG stock Q4 PAT down 94% YoY, Board declares 750% dividend, Radhakishan Damani sold entire stake in Q4

“The Board in the said meeting has also recommended a dividend of Rs.7.50 per equity share of Re.1 each (750%) to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the same by the members at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023," said United Breweries in a stock exchange filing.