FMCG stock rallies 20% on dividend, bonus issue intimation; board meeting on June 25; Buy or sell?
Milkfood shares rallied 20 per cent on Thursday after the FMCG major announced that it may consider dual corporate action on June 25
Milkfood Ltd Share Price: Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Milkfood Ltd rallied 20 per cent on Thursday, June 20, after the company announced that it may consider announcing an interim dividend and a bonus issue soon. The FMCG major declared that it will conduct its board meeting on June 25 where it may consider approving the dual corporate action.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started