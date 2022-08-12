Bonus shares: Microcap FMCG company, M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is soon going to announce bonus shares for its shareholders. The board of directors of the company is expected to consider bonus share issue in their scheduled meeting on 13th August 2022. The company board will also consider approval to its Q1 financial results in this meeting scheduled on above mentioned date.

Informing Indian stock market bourses about consideration of bonus share, the microcap company said, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of

M Lakhamsi Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Specular Marketing and Financing Limited) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 August, 2022, at the registered office of the Company situated at 505 Churchgate Chambers, 5 New Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400020, India inter alia, to consider and approve bonus issue of shares."

The microcap company also informed Indian exchanges in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors would also consider, approve, and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30‘ June, 2022.

"Further, M Lakhamsi Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Specular Marketing and Financing Limited) had informed BSE Limited that pursuant to the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022 for all the Designated Persons, Connected Persons of the Company from 01% July, 2022 and will be re-opened for the insiders of the Company after the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company," company said in its exchange filing.

Issuance of bonus shares is a big news for shareholders of the company as it helps them increase their shareholding in the stock on the basis of ratio in which bonus share is issued. This helps shareholders of the stock to earn at a faster rate than the normal shareholders who bought the stock after the bonus share issuance. For example if a person has bought a stock at ₹100 apiece and the company announces bonus share in 1:1 ratio, then in that case shareholders stock would get doubled without paying a pence as he will get one share for each share he or she is holding. So, its actual input cost would come down to ₹50 per share though he or she has bought at ₹100 levels.