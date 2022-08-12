FMCG stock to decide on bonus shares soon. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:12 PM IST
- The board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve bonus share issue in their scheduled meeting on 13th August 2022
Bonus shares: Microcap FMCG company, M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is soon going to announce bonus shares for its shareholders. The board of directors of the company is expected to consider bonus share issue in their scheduled meeting on 13th August 2022. The company board will also consider approval to its Q1 financial results in this meeting scheduled on above mentioned date.