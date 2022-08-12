FMCG stock to decide on bonus shares soon. Do you own?

Issuance of bonus shares is a big news for shareholders of the company as it helps them increase their shareholding in the stock on the basis of ratio in which bonus share is issued. This helps shareholders of the stock to earn at a faster rate than the normal shareholders who bought the stock after the bonus share issuance. For example if a person has bought a stock at ₹100 apiece and the company announces bonus share in 1:1 ratio, then in that case shareholders stock would get doubled without paying a pence as he will get one share for each share he or she is holding. So, its actual input cost would come down to ₹50 per share though he or she has bought at ₹100 levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}