FMCG stock to foray into ethanol blending business. Share rises
- After announcement of ethanol blending project, FMCG stock regained double digit price on Tuesday session
FMCG stock Mishtann Foods that has delivered whopping 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last five years, is now going to foray in ethanol blending business. The small-cap company has announced to set up a 1,000 Kilolitres Per Day grain-based ethanol manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The proposed project is likely to incur ₹2,250 crore and estimated annual revenue expected from the project is ₹3,500 crore.