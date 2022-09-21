FMCG stock to foray into ethanol blending business. Share rises

The small-cap company announced about the project in its exchange filing on Tuesday that triggered fresh buying in the scrip. In last two days, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from ₹9.94 (close price on Monday on BSE) to ₹10.24 apiece (Wednesday high on BSE), logging around 3 per cent rise in these two days. However, on Tuesday morning deals, this multibagger penny stock had opened with a big upside leap but due to the profit-booking trigger on Tuesday, this big jump has come down to below 5 per cent.