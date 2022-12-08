FMCG stock to pay 8 per share dividend, check revised record date

The shares of Sukhjit Starch Chemicals Ltd closed today at ₹454.05 apiece, down by 0.68% from the previous close of ₹457.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,608 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 5,685 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 45.47% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 5.19% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹467.95 on (06-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹365.55 on (22-November-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 24.21% above the 1-year low.