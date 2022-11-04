Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd started trading ex-dividend in Friday's trading session, ahead of the record date for its final dividend of ₹65 per share that it had announced in August this year for the financial year ended June 2022. The stock was trading nearly a per cent lower at ₹13,917 apiece on the BSE in early deals.

“We are pleased to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 65 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2022. The divided shall be paid between November 15, 2022 to December 13, 2022, on approval of the Members at the 58th Annual General Meeting," the company had informed on August 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a 29% decline in its net profit at ₹154 crore in the first quarter ended September 2022 due to higher commodity costs and decline in sales. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of ₹218 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations fell over a per cent to ₹1,045 crore during the quarter under review as compared to ₹1,058 crore in the year ago quarter. The company, which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care, in its earnings statement said the decline in revenue was "due to post-COVID normalisation of demand".

PGHH Managing Director L V Vaidyanathan said, "In a challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered resilient results in the quarter by focusing on our integrated growth strategies. We believe they remain the right strategies to navigate through the near-term challenges and help us deliver in line with our aim to drive balanced growth".

Procter & Gamble Hygiene shares have declined more than 3% in a year's period whereas the FMCG stock is down over 10% in 2022 (YTD) so far.