FMCG stock Aayush Wellness share price jumped nearly 7% on Tuesday, 17 November, drawing attention to the company's recent product launch, its corporate action history and its performance across different time frames.

The stock has delivered strong returns over the past few weeks, gaining more than 26% in the last fortnight and around 26.4% over one month. However, the broader picture remains mixed, with the stock still down nearly 50% so far in 2026.

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Aayush Wellness share price today opened at ₹31.40 apice on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹32.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹31 per share.

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Why is Aayush Wellness in focus? The latest investor attention follows the company's 13 November announcement of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, marking its entry into the Shilajit-based wellness and vitality supplement category.

Aayush Wellness said the launch is part of its strategy to diversify its nutraceutical portfolio and tap specialised consumer wellness segments with potential in domestic and international markets.

The company cited rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare, everyday energy, stamina and overall wellness as factors supporting demand for such products. It also referred to a 2024 Supradyn Fatigue Survey commissioned by Bayer, which found that 85% of urban Indians aged 25–35 reported waking up tired, while 81% experienced declining energy levels during the day.

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The company also highlighted the growth potential of the global Shilajit market. According to the market estimates cited in its announcement, the global market was valued at approximately $206.64 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $436.72 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.67% between 2026 and 2034.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 61% of the global market in 2025, while liquid Shilajit represented around 60.72% of the market, according to the figures cited by the company.

Aayush Wellness eyes international opportunities Beyond India, the company is looking at opportunities in Southeast Asia, where it sees potential for natural-origin wellness products and premium nutritional supplements.

Singapore is a key part of this strategy. Aayush Wellness said it has already established a wholly owned subsidiary in the country, which could provide a base to explore opportunities across the wider Southeast Asian market.

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The company said it may explore introducing products such as Himalayan Shilajit Drops in international markets, subject to applicable regulatory and market-entry requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness, said the company is focused on diversifying its nutraceutical portfolio and expanding its presence across emerging wellness categories.

The broader objective, Kumar said, is to build a diversified consumer wellness business with opportunities in India and overseas markets. The company believes its product expansion and existing presence in Singapore could help it explore new consumer segments and growth opportunities.

Aayush Wellness financials The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 129.9% compared to ₹94.57 crore in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, revenue from operations increased by 152.1% to ₹520.66 crore.

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Despite the sequential moderation in revenue, the company recorded a significant improvement in profitability during the quarter. EBITDA increased to ₹13.38 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹4.82 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 177.3% QoQ. EBITDA margin also improved substantially to 6.15% from 1.59% in the preceding quarter, reflecting an expansion of 4.56 percentage points.

Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a strong sequential improvement, increasing to ₹9.73 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to ₹1.07 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 809.4 % QoQ. PAT margin improved to 4.47% from 0.35% in Q1 FY27, an expansion of 4.12 percentage points.

On a year-on-year basis, PAT increased by 0.6% compared to ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26, while EBITDA stood at ₹13.38 crore against ₹13.73 crore in the corresponding quarter.

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Aayush Wellness bonus history: When did the company issue bonus shares? Aayush Wellness has announced one bonus issue since December 2024. The company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, with December 26, 2024, as the ex-date.

Under the 1:2 bonus issue, eligible shareholders received one additional share for every two shares held on the record date, subject to the applicable terms.

Aayush Wellness stock split history: Shares split in 2024 The company has also undertaken a stock split once since August 2024. Aayush Wellness reduced the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1, a 1:10 stock split, with the shares trading on an ex-split basis from August 5, 2024.

A stock split increases the number of shares held by investors by reducing the face value per share, but does not, by itself, change the overall value of an investor's holding.

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Aayush Wellness dividend history Apart from the bonus issue and stock split, Aayush Wellness has declared two interim dividends since March 2025.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share with 3 March 2025, as the ex-date. It subsequently announced an interim dividend of ₹0.02 per share, with 5 August 2025, as the ex-date.

With its latest rally, new product launch and history of corporate actions, Aayush Wellness has returned to the market spotlight. However, despite the recent recovery, its nearly 50% decline so far in 2026 highlights the importance of looking beyond short-term price momentum when assessing the stock.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.