FMCG stock zooms over 7% as Board to decide terms of 400 Cr rights issue

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on Monday, 19th September, 2022, approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (the “Equity Shares") for an amount aggregating upto Rs.400 Crores by way of a rights issue, and constituted a rights issue committee in this regard (“Rights Issue Committee"),in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. Pursuant to the above, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 3rd December, 2022 to inter-alia consider, discuss and decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of Equity Shares, including the determination of rights issue price, issue size, rights entitlement ratio, record date etc."