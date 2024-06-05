FMCG stocks likely to see valuation re-rating, says Emkay Global; upgrades HUL, Nestle; cuts ITC share price target
FMCG sector valuation is likely to see a re-rating with the emergence of tailwinds that align well with the enhancement in company execution. From the near-term perspective, the full Union Budget could likely boost consumption prospects, analysts said.
FMCG stocks have demonstrated remarkable resilience amid heightened volatility in the Indian stock market after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results. The Nifty FMCG Index rallied around 5% on Wednesday after gaining 1% in the previous session during the stock market crash.
