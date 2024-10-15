Investors shy away from FMCG stocks but embrace quick commerce platforms: Why?
Summary
- The share of the quick commerce market in online retail has increased rapidly from about 0.14% in 2018 to 4.8% in 2023 and is expected to reach 17-30% by 2028.
Investors are shifting gears and giving stocks of traditional fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies a miss. Instead, they seem to have taken a liking to retailers and new-age quick commerce platforms, which are redefining how consumers buy products and have become the new proxies for growth.