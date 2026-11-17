Over the past six months, most FMCG and consumer stocks have witnessed a correction as investors remained concerned about the sector's growth prospects amid rising input costs and supply chain disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict.

Despite these multiple headwinds, most companies delivered a reasonably healthy performance in the first half of FY27, helping improve investor sentiment. Investors have gradually started accumulating these stocks after largely staying on the sidelines, while analysts believe valuations have turned more attractive following the recent corrections.

In addition, the improvement in sentiment has been supported by steady rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban consumption. Most companies indicated that demand trends remained encouraging, with management expressing optimism about FY27 and expecting stronger growth compared with FY26, aided by a recovery in volumes, GST rate cuts, and price hikes.

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi, in its latest report, said it continues to believe that valuations of several FMCG companies are attractive, particularly given expectations of an improved growth outlook in FY27.

Revenue growth improves across FMCG, paints and alco-bev Anand Rathi's analysis of 12 FMCG companies (excluding ITC) showed revenue growth accelerating to 16.5% year-on-year in Q2FY27, compared with 15.1% in the previous quarter. Among consumer discretionary companies, paint makers reported 16.3% growth, while alcohol-beverage companies posted 20.5% growth. QSR companies, however, saw growth moderate to 16% from 17.4% in Q1FY27.

However, higher crude-linked input costs amid the West Asia conflict weighed on profitability, with gross margins of the 12 FMCG companies declining 130 basis points year-on-year, compared with a 25-basis-point expansion in Q1 FY27. Paint companies witnessed a sharper 350-basis-point margin contraction, while alco-beverage and QSR players reported expansions of 110 basis points and 100 basis points, respectively.

Higher packaging, freight, and select agricultural commodity costs also contributed to the pressure, prompting companies to consider further calibrated price hikes. However, crude oil prices falling below $100 per barrel could provide some relief to margins.

Looking ahead, Anand Rathi expects FMCG revenue growth to gradually recover to around 12% in FY27, driven by a combination of volume and pricing growth. It projects revenue growth of 14% for paint companies and 19% for alcohol-beverage players in FY27, followed by 9% and 12%, respectively, in FY28. QSR companies are expected to clock revenue growth of 15% and 14% in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

Growth outlook improves; Anand Rathi favours Marico , GCPL and Asian Paints Across its coverage universe of 17 companies, Anand Rathi expects revenue to compound at around 12% over FY26–FY28E, driving earnings growth of approximately 15% over the same period. This marks an improvement from revenue growth of 4% and 7% and earnings growth of -3% and 5% in FY25 and FY26, respectively.

The brokerage favours Marico, with a target price of ₹990, implying an upside potential of around 8% from its latest share price of ₹916.45. It also prefers Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), with a target of ₹1,400, indicating an upside of nearly 57% from ₹894.50, and Mrs Bector's Food, with a target of ₹275, translating into a potential gain of around 22% from ₹226.11.

In the consumer discretionary space, it prefers Asian Paints, with a target price of ₹2,940, suggesting an upside potential of approximately 11% from ₹2,638.80.