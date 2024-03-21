FMCG stocks see surge in foreign investment in first half of March
The surge of buying came in the face of the FMCG sector underperforming the broader Nifty 50 index and suggests that attractive valuations led to buying at lower levels
Mumbai: Foreign investors gorged on FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) stocks in the first half of March, with net purchases touching a four-year high of ₹11,180 crore, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). Comparatively, the figure was ₹662 crore in the same period last year.
