FMCG stocks: Steady monsoon, social welfare thrust likely to aid growth, says Anand Rathi; lists top picks
FMCG shares surge up to 10% post election verdict, driven by defensive characteristics and positive outlook. Favorable factors like monsoon-driven rural resurgence and margin buoyancy support sector growth, says Anand Rathi.
Following the election verdict, most FMCG shares have seen a jump of up to 10%, attributed to their defensive characteristics and the optimism surrounding improved prospects.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started