Three FMCG stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends these stocks for today, 21 April
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 21 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy in the FMCG sector, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader, for Monday, 21 April
India's FMCG sector is poised for sustained growth, supported by progressive government policies and changing consumer patterns. The Budget provided a significant push with tax exemptions for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, enabling greater disposable income and spurring consumption. Additionally, rural-centric measures, such as enhanced agricultural investments, will likely boost demand in non-urban markets. The RBI's repo rate cut further supports growth through lower borrowing costs and improved liquidity, fostering demand and operational efficiencies for FMCG players.
