After forming a double top in 2024, the prices declined swiftly in the latter part of the year, till it reached some strong valuation support around the 900 zone. The revival seen in the last few months of 2025 was spent trying to hold on to these levels coupled with some genuine buying at lower levels has once again triggered some upside. The rounding formation in the last two months has given the confidence of some potential buying opportunity. The long body candle formation and an uptick in momentum in the sector as a whole can be looked upon as an indication to go long. With the recent price move holding above the Moving Average Bands and also thrusting above the gap resistance zone around 1100 it augurs well for the prices.