Three FMCG stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's recommendations for 7 April

The Indian stock markets faced a severe downturn on Friday following major economic shocks caused by the US imposing reciprocal tariffs on key global trading partners. High volatility and risk aversion dominated sentiment as traders rushed to reduce exposure amid fears of a potential global trade slowdown.

Here are three FMCG stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Why it’s recommended: MACD is trending up and RSI is rising, indicating bullish momentum on the hourly chart.

Key metrics: RSI: Rising, MACD crossover bullish, 52-week high: ₹736

Technical analysis: Bullish structure forming on the hourly chart; momentum indicators support continued upside.

Risk factors: FMCG sector sensitivity to input cost fluctuations and rural demand trends.

Buy at: ₹677

Target price: ₹704– ₹710 in 2–3 weeks

Stop loss: ₹668

Buy: Tata Consumer (current price: ₹ 1,088)

Why it’s recommended: On the hourly chart, the stock has given a rectangle pattern breakout. It is also trading above multiple EMAs, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Key metrics: RSI: Strong above 60, Volume spike on breakout, 52-week high: ₹1,152

Technical analysis: Rectangle breakout confirms bullish bias; price holding above key short and long-term EMAs suggests sustained momentum.

Risk factors: Volatility in input prices and consumer sentiment trends may impact short-term moves.

Buy at: ₹1,088

Target price: ₹1,168– ₹1,180 in 2–3 weeks

Stop loss: ₹1,045

Buy: Colgate-Palmolive (current price: ₹ 2,423)

Why it’s recommended: On the hourly chart, the stock has broken out of the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern. RSI and MACD are both supporting bullish momentum, indicating potential for further upside.

Key metrics: RSI: Above 60, MACD crossover bullish, 52-week high: ₹2,525+

Technical analysis: Falling wedge breakout confirmed; price action and momentum indicators signal strength with potential to test and surpass recent highs.

Risk factors: FMCG sector sensitivity to margin pressures and rural demand volatility.

Buy at: ₹2,423

Target price: ₹2,510– ₹2,525 in 2–3 weeks

Stop loss: ₹2,380

Also Read: Here are the sectoral winners and losers from Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Nifty and Nifty Bank Update for 7 April

The Indian stock market faced a severe downturn on Friday, 4 April, following a major geopolitical and economic shock. The US' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on key global trading partners sent ripples across world markets — and India was no exception. Indian indices opened with a massive gap-down and failed to recover, ending the day sharply lower. Heightened volatility and risk aversion dominated sentiment as traders rushed to reduce exposure amidst fears of a potential global trade slowdown.

Sharp sell-off amid global Headwinds

The session was marked by intense selling across the board. The BSE Sensex tumbled by 930.67 points (1.22%), closing at 75,364.69, reflecting panic-driven selling. The NSE Nifty 50 fared even worse, dropping 345.65 points (1.49%) to settle at 22,904.45, firmly breaching key psychological support levels. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty showed relative strength, dipping only 94.65 points (0.18%) to end at 51,502.70, as banking stocks attempted to cushion the blow in an otherwise weak market.

Sectoral trends: Bloodbath in metals and pharma

Sectoral performance was overwhelmingly negative, with several indices logging steep losses. The metal sector bore the brunt of the damage, plunging 6.56% as fears of a tariff war hit export-oriented companies. The pharma index was down 4.03%, weighed by weak global sentiment and increased regulatory uncertainty. Oil & gas stocks also fell sharply by 3.78%, dragged down by declining crude prices and global growth fears.

On the defensive side, select sectors tried to resist the slide. Financial Sservices edged up by 0.20%, showing signs of selective buying, while FMCG managed a negligible gain of 0.04% as investors sought refuge in consumption-oriented plays.

Stock-specific highlights: Metals and energy names hit hard

Among the handful of gainers, Tata Consumer rose 1.57%, showing relative resilience in a risk-off environment. Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank also managed gains of 1.45% and 1.25% respectively, as financials benefited from bottom-fishing in quality names.

However, the losers' list was long and led by heavyweights from the metals and energy space. Tata Steel crashed 8.61%, reflecting concerns over export margins and input costs. Hindalco slumped 8.07%, while ONGC dropped 7.11%, as global sentiment turned decisively risk-averse

Indian stock market outlook

On the daily chart, Nifty has broken a key trendline, indicating short-term weakness. Additionally, a negative MACD crossover has occurred, and the RSI is falling, further confirming the bearish momentum

Technical indicators: Nifty on hourly chart

Nifty crashes as expected – What’s next?

In Thursday's analysis, we highlighted early signs of weakness in the Nifty index based on technical indicators. On the hourly chart, the relative strength index (RSI) was trading around 38, while the MACD had slipped below the zero line. These are classic signs of bearish momentum, indicating that the market was vulnerable to a short-term correction.

As anticipated, the market reacted sharply today, with Nifty correcting by more than 345 points. This sharp fall validated our previous caution and demonstrated the importance of paying attention to technical signals.

Currently, Nifty is trading around 22,900, a level that coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent range of 23,860 to 22,000. Such levels often act as strong support zones. Therefore, 22,900 becomes a key level to watch. If the index holds above this support, we may see a temporary stabilization or bounce. However, if it slips below 22,900, the next immediate target could be around 22,690.

Another critical observation is that the RSI has dropped to 25, placing the market in an oversold zone. Additionally, we are seeing a bullish RSI divergence – while the index has made a new low, the RSI has made a higher low. This is a subtle but important sign of potential short-term reversal or pause in the downtrend.

View Full Image TradingView

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.