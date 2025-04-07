Three FMCG stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's recommendations for 7 April

Currently, Nifty is trading around 22,900, a level that coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent range of 23,860 to 22,000. Such levels often act as strong support zones. Therefore, 22,900 becomes a key level to watch. If the index holds above this support, we may see a temporary stabilization or bounce. However, if it slips below 22,900, the next immediate target could be around 22,690.