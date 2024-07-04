Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks have largely underperformed so far in 2024 due to weak base demand, inflation, adverse weather conditions, and lower agri-production growth. However, D-Street experts and brokerages have estimated that the FMCG sector is now on a path of gradual recovery over a revival in rural demand and visible green shoots in volume and margin print. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the April-June quarter of current fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), market analysts believe that the growth trajectory for consumer staples has strengthened for most FMCG players. Higher sales and an uptick in market sentiments will likely bolster buying opportunities for defensive stocks which are on the verge of breaking out. Experts maintain a positive outlook as the FMCG sector ‘’holds potential for future growth'', led by a steady economy and urban consumption.

What's triggering the fall in FMCG stocks? Commodity prices and food inflation have played a spoilsport for the sector, which is dependent on raw materials—either manufactured in the domestic markets or imported. Crude oil is a major commodity imported from Russia and the Middle East, which impacts the volume and margin print for several FMCG firms.

‘’Over the past three months, we witnessed price hikes across several home and personal care categories and in select food and beverage (F&B) categories due to inflationary headwinds,'' said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP-Fundamental Research – FMCG, Kotak Securities.

Paint manufacturing companies such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Kansai Nerolac Paints, among others, use raw crude oil to manufacture paint. Hence, the rise or drop in global crude oil prices impacts stock prices. Consumer goods majors such as ITC, HUL, Nestle, and others also use oil to manufacture refined cooking oil and food items.

Vincent KA, Research Analyst, Geojit Financial Services said, "Over the past year, the FMCG sector has underperformed relative to the main indices, impacted by weak rural demand, adverse weather conditions, lower agri-production growth, high inflation, and increased local competition.''

Despite an overall bullish sentiment in Indian markets driven by foreign fund inflow and robust macro indicators, the consumer goods stocks have mostly delivered negative returns to investors and witnessed a sharp decline in their respective stock prices over six-month to one-year periods.

Coming to individual stocks, FMCG majors including Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ITC, Nestle, Asian Paints, Titan Company Ltd, are among the top Sensex losers in the first six months of 2024 – at a time when the 30-share BSE benchmark covered its record run from 70,000 to the historic 80,000-mark.

On the other hand, when domestic benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex crashed over six per cent on June 4, logging their biggest single-day fall in four years, the FMCG pack were among the few stocks that recorded gains, defying frontline sentiments. Even then, D-Street analysts had warned traders against playing on the sudden movement and refrain from short-term intraday buy/sell strategies due to a decline in prices on a long-term basis.

FMCG stocks on recovery: What are the visible green shoots? (FMCG) sector is expected to see a revenue growth of 7 to 9 per cent this fiscal, helped by higher sales volume and a revival of rural markets, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

Volume growth from urban consumers will also remain steady at 7 to 8 per cent supported by rising disposable incomes and continued focus on premium offerings by the industry players, especially in the personal care and home care segments, it said.

Moreover, the premiumisation trend and growth in volume will expand the operating margin of FMCG companies "by 50-75 basis points to 20-21 per cent", it said.

"The margin expansion would have been higher but for rising selling and marketing expenses amid heightened competition among organised and unorganised players alike," the report added.

The product realisations in FY25 are "expected to grow in low single digits with a marginal rise in prices of key raw materials for the food and beverages (F&B) segment", however, key raw material prices for personal care (PC) and home care (HC) segments are seen to be stable, it added.

The F&B segment accounts for nearly half of the sector's revenue while PC and HC segments form a quarter each.

Over the revenue growth, the report added the FMCG sector will also be supported by modest realisation growth of 1 to 2 per cent "primarily due to marginal rise in prices" of some key F&B raw materials, including sugar, wheat, edible oil and milk.

However, prices for most of the crude-based products like linear alkylbenzene and high-density polyethylene packaging remain range-bound.

"Focus on enhancing premium product offerings, especially in F&B and PC segments will also support realisations," it said.

Crisil Ratings Associate Director Rabindra Verma said revenue growth will vary across product segments and firms.

"The F&B segment is expected to grow 8-9 per cent this fiscal, aided by improving rural demand, while the personal care segment will grow 6-7 per cent. The home care segment, which outpaced the other two segments last fiscal, is expected to grow 8-9 per cent this fiscal, led by continued premiumisation push and steady urban demand," he said.

Crisil has estimated the FMCG growth for the fiscal 2024 to be around 5 to 7 per cent.

