F&O ban list: Ashok Leyland, RBL Bank, SAIL, 5 other shares placed under future & option ban list for today
F&O ban list: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, and Manappuram Finance are the other 5 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban
F&O ban list: A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, December 22, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
