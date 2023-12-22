F&O ban list: A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, December 22, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty recovered by more than half cent on Thursday following buying in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 358.79 points or 0.51% to settle at 70,865.10 with 21 of its stocks ending in the green and nine in the red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The barometer opened lower and fell further by 585.92 points or 0.83% to a low of 69,920.39. But, markets found the winning momentum in the afternoon session and climbed 452.4 points or 0.64% to 70,958.71.

The broader Nifty rallied 104.90 points or 0.50% to 21,255.05 as 38 of its constituents advanced and 12 declined. During the day, it hit a high of 21,288.35 and a low of 20,976.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both key indices had hit record high levels in intra-day trade on Wednesday before closing sharply down by over 1%. Sensex tanked 930 points while Nifty lost around 303 points.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.