F&O ban list: Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Granules, Indiabulls Housing Finance placed under futures & option ban
These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market
F&O ban list: A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started