F&O ban list: A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Granules India Limited, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 29.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty snapped two days of losses and closed higher on Tuesday following last-hour buying in auto, power and metal shares helped by fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 66,174.20 in a volatile trade. During the day, it hit a high of 66,256.20 and a low of 65,906.65.

The Nifty gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 19,889.70 as 39 of its components closed in the green and 11 ended lower.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.30% while the smallcap index gained marginally by 0.06%.

Among the indices, utilities rallied 3.64%, power jumped 3.47%, oil & gas climbed 3.13%, energy (2.27%), services (2.02%), commodities (1.27%) and metal (1.13%).

FMCG, industrials, telecommunication and capital goods were the laggards.

