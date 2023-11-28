F&O ban list: BHEL, Granules, HPCL, ZEEL, 3 others placed under futures & options ban for today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Granules India Limited, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Indiabulls Housing Finance, and ZEEL are the seven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 28.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had declined 47.77 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 65,970.04. During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.

The Nifty slipped 7.30 points, or 0.04%, to 19,794.70.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points, or 0.26%, , and the Nifty advanced 62.9 points, or 0.31%.

