F&O Ban List: BHEL, MCX, NMDC, 8 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 21

A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the eleven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 21.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the second straight session on Monday due to selling in auto, utility and commodity shares.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 139.58 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 65,655.15. During the day, it fell 246.93 points, or 0.37%, to 65,547.80.

The Nifty dropped by 37.80 points, or 0.19%, to 19,694 as 27 of its components closed in the red, 21 in the green and two unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.39% and midcap index dipped 0.06%.

Among the indices, auto fell 0.69%, commodities declined 0.66%, capital goods (0.43%), realty (0.33%) and consumer discretionary (0.30%).

Energy, healthcare, IT and teck were the gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

