comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 22 2023 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.1 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.1 0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.1 -0.41%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.5 1.24%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,457.7 1.27%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  F&O Ban List: BHEL, MCX, RBL Bank, 6 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 23
Back Back

F&O Ban List: BHEL, MCX, RBL Bank, 6 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 23

 Livemint

Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and ZEEL are other 6 stocks placed under futures & options ban for Nov 23

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.Premium
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 23, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 23.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

After a choppy session on Wednesday the Indian equity indices rose on buying in Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 92.47 points, or 0.14%, to end at 66,023.24. During the day, it fell to a low of 65,664.85 and touched a high of 66,063.43.

The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points, or 0.14%, to 19,811.85.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.33% and smallcap index declined 0.63%.

Among the sectoral indices, power jumped 1.41%, auto climbed 0.64%, tech (0.52%), FMCG (0.34%), capital goods (0.38%) and oil & gas (0.36%).

Commodities, financial services, industrials, telecommunication and bankex indices were among the losers.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 07:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App