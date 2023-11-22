F&O Ban List: BHEL, MCX, RBL Bank, 6 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 23

A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 23, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, and ZEEL are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for November 23.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

After a choppy session on Wednesday the Indian equity indices rose on buying in Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 92.47 points, or 0.14%, to end at 66,023.24. During the day, it fell to a low of 65,664.85 and touched a high of 66,063.43.

The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points, or 0.14%, to 19,811.85.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.33% and smallcap index declined 0.63%.

Among the sectoral indices, power jumped 1.41%, auto climbed 0.64%, tech (0.52%), FMCG (0.34%), capital goods (0.38%) and oil & gas (0.36%).

Commodities, financial services, industrials, telecommunication and bankex indices were among the losers.

