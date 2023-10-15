F&O Ban List: BHEL, SAIL, 9 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Oct 16

A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, October 16, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, PNB, SAIL, and Sun TV are the eleven stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for October 16.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices declined following selling in banking, financial and select IT shares amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 125.65 points, or 0.19%, to close at 66,282.74 as 16 of its constituents fell and 14 advanced. The index had opened lower and fell further by around 513 points to the day’s low of 65,895.41 in morning deals.

The broader Nifty of NSE fell by 42.95 points, or 0.22%, to close at 19,751.05, with 27 of its components ending in the red and 23 in the green. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!